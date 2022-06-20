0
No more ‘beefs’ – Kuami Eugene declares as he shares new strategy

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kuami Eugene to prosecute impersonators

‘Fadama boy’ speaks to Quincy Jonze in Nigeria

Kuami Eugene says he is done with lyrical beefs

Award-winning Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat singer, Kuami Eugene has hinted he would ignore anyone who dares to attack him or instigate a lyrical beef with him.

In an interaction with Quincy Jonze on the Echoo Room in Nigeria, the ‘New Day’ hitmaker mentioned that he is done responding to lyrical beef targeted at him.

According to him, he has come to realize that, some acts deliberately start banter with him just for the traffic or trends.

“Recently, I told my management that I’m changed. I won’t mind anyone anymore. I am one artiste almost everyone has picked a beef with because I am everywhere. If you need buzz, it’s me. If you need one-week attention for everybody to get involved in the conversation, attack Kuami because they know I’m gonna reply to you,” he said.

Kuami Eugene noted he prefers to produce hit songs and dedicate subtle lines to jab his attackers than to directly attack with a diss song.

He said, “now, I would not do a diss song to glorify people who start beef with me, rather, I would do a hit song and maybe drop subliminal jabs at the people without mentioning their names.”

It appears Kuami Eugene has already started implementing this style as he poked Guru on the ‘Sika Aba Fie’ remix describing the rapper as one with evil intentions.

This was after Guru recorded a diss song for the Fadama boy for allegedly disrespecting him.

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene was recently in the news for sending a stern warning to his doppelgängers who impersonate him, especially for-profit and gains. He has vowed to take legal actions where necessary.

