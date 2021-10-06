'No more go and learn': Yaw Tog delighted as he completes SHS on Thursday

Rapper Yaw Tog

• Yaw Tog will soon complete Senior High School

• The rapper has been receiving backlash anytime he tweets



• According to Twitter users, he must stay off social media while in school



Young rapper, Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, popularly known as Yaw Tog, is counting the days as he waits to complete Senior High School.



Yaw Tog is set to write his final paper of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on Thursday, October 7.



A total of 446,321 candidates from Ghana sat for this year's WASSCE.

Yaw Tog who doubles as a student has for months been bullied on Twitter by fans and followers who are quick to comment 'go and learn' under every post he makes.



According to the critics, the rapper should concentrate on his studies instead of spending long hours on social media.



He has on several occasions been dragged and trolled for tweeting at odd hours whiles in school. It is however unclear if his page is handled by his management or not.



But in a tweet dated October 3, he expressed his excitement as he awaits his final exams on Thursday. The rapper disclosed that he will come after trolls who are always telling him to concentrate on his books.



He wrote: "After Thursday make somebody come comment go and learn hmmm."

The 'Sore' hitmaker intimated, he will write his final paper on Thursday, October 7, 2021. In reaction to the tweet, Francis Danso wrote: "What will u do is it a sin to tell u dat go nd learn massa gyai deɛ wo keka no still #GO AND LEARN."



Also, Micky Wailor wrote: "Afta 3months we'll comment,"go and check your results."



Joe Stepps added: "So you were emotional on those comments... Kafra."



Yaw Tog is a final year student of the Opoku Ware Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.



