No more negativity, all I crave for is peace - Mzbel

Singer Mzbel

Mzbel sets new goals for 2022

Mzbel talks about making peace in her life



Fans praise singer for bold step



Singer Mzbel has announced an end to negativity, drama and bad energy as she seeks to make peace in all areas of her life.



Her decision to no longer hold anger and bitterness in her heart comes months after the burial of her father, Albert Amoah, who passed on January 27.



Although the singer and business owner has been caught up in some controversies in the past, she is looking forward to making peace in every aspect of life.

"I never craved peace of mind like I do now. I don't want to wake up bothered, angry or bitter. No negative energy No negative thoughts. I just want to be happy and at peace with everything," she stated in a Facebook post.



As the Holy Bible states 'If it be possible, be at peace with all men'.



Fans of the '16 Years' crooner have welcomed her decision and also applauded her for choosing peace over violence.



A Facebook handler, Victoria Annan, hoped that the singer sticks to her goal by ignoring jabs thrown at her. Reacting to the post she wrote: "Very important my dear. Life is too short to be bothering ourselves with irrelevant issues. Stay blessed.



Another handler, Fiifi Be Be put in his two cents: "It gets to that point in every human being's life that all you deserve is peace. It is important...yearn for it and live it."

