'No regrets just lessons for growth' - Tonto Dikeh talks about failed relationships

Nigerian actress, Tontoh Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh's messy breakup with politician ex-lover, Kpokpogri made her a subject of discussion this year.

Fans of the actress were overjoyed seeing as she finally found love after her marriage to Olakunle Churchill crashed.



Tonto's affair with Kpokpogri went south really fast and dirty secrets and ugly revelations were shared on social media to the shock of many.



Despite the ugly turnout of her love life, Tonto has taken to social media to reveal that she has learned lessons that will help her grow.



The mum of one disclosed that she will never regret the love she gave anyone even if it was not reciprocated.

Tonto said with an air of assurance that she is sure that love will find her in another form because love always comes back full circle.



She also advised fans to keep putting life into the universe because it will come back with interest.



"I’ll never regret the love I gave anyone, even if it wasn’t reciprocated. Love always comes back full circle, that love is coming back to me in some shape or form. Keep putting love into the universe, cause it’s coming back with interest!! NO REGRETS JUST LESSONS TO GROW!!"