No room for broke men again – Xandy Kamel

Ghanaian socialite, Xandy Kamel

Actress, Xandy Kamel may reconsider her decision about marriage.

She seemed unready for it after her first marriage collapsed.



Speaking in a recent interview with ZionFelix, Xandy mentioned what she will require from her next man.



Xandy Kamel stated that she is not ready to be with any broke man.



The actress said anyone who will want to shoot his shots at her should be rich.

She stressed that she won’t spend her money on a man as she did in her previous relationship.



Xandy added that whatever the man will invest in their relationship will come back to him.



She is hoping to have a mature, responsible person and someone who can create an impact in her life.