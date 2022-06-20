2
Menu
Entertainment

No room for broke men again – Xandy Kamel

Xandy Kamel3.png Ghanaian socialite, Xandy Kamel

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

Actress, Xandy Kamel may reconsider her decision about marriage.

She seemed unready for it after her first marriage collapsed.

Speaking in a recent interview with ZionFelix, Xandy mentioned what she will require from her next man.

Xandy Kamel stated that she is not ready to be with any broke man.

The actress said anyone who will want to shoot his shots at her should be rich.

She stressed that she won’t spend her money on a man as she did in her previous relationship.

Xandy added that whatever the man will invest in their relationship will come back to him.

She is hoping to have a mature, responsible person and someone who can create an impact in her life.

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day
‘I had and have no sexual relations with Shatta Wale’ - Hajia Bintu
I won’t allow anyone without documents to marry my daughter – Netherlands-based Ghanaian
Eyewitness gives account of how KIA passenger died