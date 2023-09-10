‘No sex before marriage should be changed; it causes problems' – Akosua Agyapong

Highlife singer, Akosua Agyapong

Popular Ghanaian female highlife singer, Akosua Agyapong, has asserted that the idea of not having sex before marriage should be changed because it brings about several problems in marriages.

Sex is one of the tools some people think is the foundation of a healthy relationship and marriage.



Some young ladies and gentlemen growing up get stuck to the ‘No sex before marriage’ with their reason being that they are trying to live a religious lifestyle and also obey the commands of God.



We also have those who believe in sex before marriage and with such people, they believe that, for one to have a healthy marriage with the person they have decided to be with in the future, they need to know everything about the person.



Due to this, the female highlife singer has stated that the ‘No sex before marriage’ notion should be changed because it can bring about a lot of issues in marriage.



Appearing as a guest on Ghone’s Duvet show, she said, “We have to change that ‘No sex before marriage’. They have to change it. It causes problems a lot”.

The singer went ahead to state some reasons to back her claims and from her point of view, sex before marriage helps both partners to detect any issues in their sexual lives so they can both work on their faults and avoid any future problems in their marriage.



“The man might be impotent and you wouldn’t know. Maybe, your woman too might be something else. It is a problem oo”, she added.



Several netizens disagreed with Akosua Agyapong’s statement since most of them have a strong belief that sex after marriage is the right thing every individual should practice.



The following are reactions from some netizens:



“Adults without the fear of God is one of the reasons why the youth are struggling. What sense do they have to direct the younger ones coming after them?! If you’re a young person watching this nonsense, be advised and warned. Sex before marriage destroys destiny. It opens the door for satan and his demons to steal blessings and ruin one’s life. You might be like oh. I had sex before and nothing happened. Well, Adam ate the apple and here we are. It does something to your soul called spiritual death. So think before you act. Those ppl up there have lost it and you the saying misery loves company ?!…”

“God have mercy on them for they do not know what they are doing. something God is against and our parents are telling us to practice. Shame”.



“No sex before marriage is no man’s law. That’s God’s direct instruction. How is she calling on us to change it? Comparing sex, a sacred bond, to cars and houses?”



