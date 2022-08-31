No special training or rehearsals in maintaining my distinct voice – Obaapa Christy

Obaapa Christy

One of the most notable things about Obaapa Christy throughout her 20 years in the Ghanaian music scene is her unique and distinct vocal abilities.

According to the ‘Meti Ase’ hit singer on the Kastle Drive Show, she doesn’t do any special training or rehearsals to maintain her distinct voice because it is a gift from God.



“I don’t do any specialized training or rehearsals to maintain the distinct voice that I have been using to sing for the past 20 years and over,” she said in an interview with Amansan Krakye.



“I will say emphatically that it is just by the grace of God because if God doesn’t send it to you from heaven, there’s nothing you can do about it,” Obaapa Christy added on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.

She explained, “What I will say is that my unique voice which I have been using to sing for the past 20 years is just by the grace and blessings of God”.



Obaapa Christy, previously called Christiana Love, emerged in the early 2000s and will be celebrating her 2 decades with a mega concert on the 4th of September, 2022 at UPSA Auditorium, Accra.