0
Menu
Entertainment

‘No turning back’ – Kesse finally reacts to backlash

Kesse O Ghanaian musician, Kesse

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian musician, Michael Kesse Frimpong, who is popularly called Kesse, has declared that he is not going back to the world as a sinner.

The declaration from Kesse follows a lot of backlash on social media by a section of netizens after he suggested in a recent interview that he regrets becoming a born-again Christian and gospel musician as well.

The ‘Mehu Yesu’ crooner also disclosed that the regret was because he was not getting too many engagements and gigs to play just because he decided to talk that walk with Jesus Christ.

In the wake of the reactions and subtle jabs, Kesse has finally come out to boldly state that despite all the challenges he is currently encountering, there is no way he will go back to the world.

In a tweet from him, he wrote: ‘I count them all as JOY. To be in Jesus Christ is the greatest achievement, no turning back. Pidipeep @Yawsikigh @niisoul’

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide