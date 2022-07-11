‘No turning back’ – Kesse finally reacts to backlash

Ghanaian musician, Kesse

Ghanaian musician, Michael Kesse Frimpong, who is popularly called Kesse, has declared that he is not going back to the world as a sinner.

The declaration from Kesse follows a lot of backlash on social media by a section of netizens after he suggested in a recent interview that he regrets becoming a born-again Christian and gospel musician as well.



The ‘Mehu Yesu’ crooner also disclosed that the regret was because he was not getting too many engagements and gigs to play just because he decided to talk that walk with Jesus Christ.



In the wake of the reactions and subtle jabs, Kesse has finally come out to boldly state that despite all the challenges he is currently encountering, there is no way he will go back to the world.

In a tweet from him, he wrote: ‘I count them all as JOY. To be in Jesus Christ is the greatest achievement, no turning back. Pidipeep @Yawsikigh @niisoul’



