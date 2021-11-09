No vaccination card, No entry - Okraku Mantey discloses criteria for Christmas events

Deputy Creative Arts minister, Mark Okraku-Mantey

• Tourism ministry issues criteria for attending December events

• Mr. Okraku Mantey urges event organizers to practice social distancing at upcoming Christmas events



• Over 150,000 persons are expected to be in Ghana this December



Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mr. Mark Okraku Mantey, has established that in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the December festivities, a vaccination card will be required at all events in the country.



He said persons who have not been vaccinated would not be allowed entries to social gatherings this Christmas.



"Vaccination cards will be required to enter, you must show that you have been vaccinated to be able to enter. Age five and above would require a mask. Masks would be removed for special activities like eating and drinking," he noted in a discussion with Hitz fm's Andy Dosty

Mr. Okraku Mantey has also entreated event organizers not to overcrowd their venues.



“We want to keep you and your siblings and your family alive because if we should come together at a particular place, especially indoor events, and we do not put some checks and balances in place, we’re likely to have challenges after December.”



Mark Okraku Mantey also announced that the government is set to launch a 'December in GH' campaign, to encourage tourism within the upcoming Christmas.



According to the Deputy Minister, over 150,000 persons are expected to visit Ghana within the period.



“When you want to go for any event, especially when we’ve launched ‘December in GH’, we’re saying that we’re targeting about 150,000 people entering the country between now and January; we don’t have to go and have fun and come back with Covid-19,” he said.