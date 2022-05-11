‘No wahala’ now between Sarkodie and I, we chilled in Memphis – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy

Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in showbiz circles as Stonebwoy, has opened up on his relationship with Sarkodie.



In an interview with Accra-based Hitz FM, the Reggae and dancehall artiste said they had resolved all their differences and were on cordial terms currently.



“We be cool (sic). Right now, we are cool. As far as I’m concerned. The reality is that we are cool. There is no wahala (sic),” he said.

Their most recent performance together was at the birthday event for the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in Memphis last week.



Sarkodie was later seen dancing while Stonebwoy performed at the Beale Street Music Festival held in Memphis.



Stonebwoy told Andy Dosty: “we were even chilling in Memphis; we are cool”



It will be recalled that in August 2020, reports emerged that Stonebwoy had hit Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town, after a video of him emerged with a bandaged eye.



According to the reportage, the brawl had to do with a parking spot at the rehearsal grounds of the Black Love Concert where the Dancehall artiste was billed to perform.

Sarkodie later uninvited the Stonebwoy to the event fueling speculations that the rumors were true.



Feeling remorseful, Stonebwoy rendered an apology to Sarkodie and his manager, however, Sarkodie expressed his disappointment in the ‘Nominate’ hitmaker for resorting to violence to resolve an issue.



However in April 2022. the duo shared a stage at the 'Accra in Paris' event.



Ahead of the event in Paris, they were hosted by a media house where Sarkodie and Stonebwoy reportedly resolved their differences.



