0
Menu
Entertainment

'No, we will not listen to your excuses, you promised manna!' – Lydia Forson tells Bawumia

Lydia Forson Lydia Forson

Fri, 8 Apr 2022 Source: www.zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has reacted to the long April 7 speech delivered by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the economy.

The Vice President broke his silence on the state of the economy in a long presentation after he was consistently accused of ghosting on his job after promising so much.

In his presentation, Dr Bawumia admitted that the country is going through tough times but his government has done better than the previous government.

Despite all these explanations, Lydia Forson is not convinced.

She stated that giving many explanations about the situation won’t do Ghanaians any good.

In a tweet, the outspoken actress said all that matters to lay Ghanaians is the prices of food and basic amenities.

She also boldly told the vice president that the country will no longer tolerate excuses because they didn't accept excuses from the former NDC administration before them.







Lydia Forson has been very outspoken on the economic situation in the country. She is one of the several entertainment personalities strongly opposed to the E-levy.
Source: www.zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aliu Mahama's wife, Hajia Ramatu Mahama is dead
Aliu Mahama's wife, Hajia Ramatu Mahama is dead
Double salary scandal: Supreme Court orders for MPs to be served with substituted service
Collapsing 9 banks with Gh¢21b partly to blame for Ghana's economic crises - Adei
‘Half naked’ Stephanie Benson exposes a ‘sugar boy’ online
Mahama tops Twitter trends ahead Of Bawumia's address
Kwaku Baako Jnr, others sued by a Deputy Minister of Finance
Meet Salisu's grandfather who played for Kotoko, won one AFCON title
35-year-old ‘trotro’ driver rapes married woman over GH¢5
Songo slams GFA over Hudson-Odoi chase
Related Articles: