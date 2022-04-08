'No, we will not listen to your excuses, you promised manna!' – Lydia Forson tells Bawumia

Lydia Forson

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has reacted to the long April 7 speech delivered by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the economy.

The Vice President broke his silence on the state of the economy in a long presentation after he was consistently accused of ghosting on his job after promising so much.



In his presentation, Dr Bawumia admitted that the country is going through tough times but his government has done better than the previous government.



Despite all these explanations, Lydia Forson is not convinced.



She stated that giving many explanations about the situation won’t do Ghanaians any good.



In a tweet, the outspoken actress said all that matters to lay Ghanaians is the prices of food and basic amenities.



She also boldly told the vice president that the country will no longer tolerate excuses because they didn't accept excuses from the former NDC administration before them.





E be like the COVID & Russia/Ukraine war di33 Ghana p3 experience it’s effects.



Listen after all the bl3 in the end we understand only one thing, how much Kenkey cost today.



The grace you want you didn’t extend so NO we will not listen to your excuses, you promised MANNA! — miss forson (@lydiaforson) April 7, 2022





Lydia Forson has been very outspoken on the economic situation in the country. She is one of the several entertainment personalities strongly opposed to the E-levy.