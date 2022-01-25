No weapon formed against Cardi B shall prosper - Akuapem Poloo

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Akuapem Poloo congratulates Cardi B
Cardi B wins lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K
Tasha K fined by US court for defamation
Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Rosemond Alade, Brown better known as Akuapem Poloo, has congratulated American rapper, Cardi B for winning a defamation lawsuit against YouTuber, Tasha K.
The host of the YouTube channel UnWineWithTashaK, in one of her episodes, alleged that the singer known for hits including Bodak Yellow, Money and WAP had worked as a prostitute for a living.
According to a court document, Tasha K's comments was false; adding that the YouTuber and her company were found liable for defamation, invasion of privacy through false light portrayal and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Cardi B, who Akuapem Poloo describes as her 'spirit twin,' has since been awarded $1 million for “pain and suffering and/or reputational injury” and an additional $250,000 in medical expenses.
Poloo who was recently granted bail from prison custody shared an image of the rapper to celebrate what she terms their "victory".
The post read: "Congratulations my beautiful twin sister @iamcardib, Sooo glad to know this. you are God's own and no weapon formed against you shall prosper. Victory is ours."
Check out the post below:
- I no longer sleep with my son in the same room - Akuapem Poloo
- Akuapem Poloo receives cash gift from Shatta Wale, kisses him on the lips
- DKB wept when he saw me in prison – Akuapem Poloo
- ‘Blow by blow’ - Akuapem Poloo narrates prison experience
- Akuapem Poloo pays GH¢12,000 fine, set to be released
- Read all related articles