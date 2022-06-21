No woman should accept domestic violence- Rev. Joyce Aryee

Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, Founder of Salt and Light Ministries

National Cathedral Board of Trustees Member and Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, has asserted that no woman should condone domestic abuse.

She believes the act is unacceptable and that woman doesn’t deserves to go through such pain and humiliation.



Speaking to Eunice Tornyi on e.TV Ghana’s African Women’s Voices, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, said “First and foremost you should report this to your parents and if it gets too violent report it to the police because there has to be some restraint if you’re being beaten because no woman should accept domestic violence”.



According to her, woman is prone to take it likely the first time it happens as they may probably think the man is too angry but if it happens twice and thrice they should not accept it for the sake of their health and for the sake of the man.



“If you continue to accept it one day if he beats you and kills you he becomes a murderer, so do not accept it. Also, I think that the church is now taking these things seriously and I know other female organized institutions who are even making room for domestically abused wives to move away from the home to a shelter where they are provided with care and so on” she said.

The woman of God further noted, if the marriage is dealt with and later the woman goes home after counseling, the man also needs to be helped to overcome the anger problem that makes him violent.



Citing the late Nigerian gospel musician Osinachi who lost her life as result of domestic violence from her husband, Dr. Aryee stated that, “it became such a big issue to the extent that now a lot of people here in Ghana who are suffering from it are coming out to seek help”.



“So it’s a good thing her case became such a major issue and that it was located even in the church. So I think God wants us to deal with it and that’s why he brought it out because if he didn’t it wouldn’t have become a church matter and I don’t think we should accept it” she emphasized.