NoBraDay challenge tops Twitter trends as ladies flood the internet with ‘braless’ photos

• Each year, October 13 is earmarked as #NoBraDay
• The event is intended to create awareness on breast cancer
• Females are encouraged to not wear bras on this day
Gradually and steadily, it has become a norm that on October 13, women across the world rally around social media to share ‘braless’ pictures of themselves in a bid to join the breast cancer awareness campaign.
The month of October (Pink October) has been set aside to campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer and #NoBraDay is part of the activities lined up for the commemoration.
Women all over the world particularly Ghanaian women have shared pictures of themselves wearing clothes without their braziers.
Also, some breast cancer survivors who have undergone Mastectomy (breast cancer surgery that removes the entire breast) have boldly shared bare-chested pictures of themselves to inspire others.
Individuals on social media have since reacted to the countless photos which have sparked outrage on social media.
Watch the tweets below.
#NoBraDay— Mallam Obash (@mallam_obash) October 13, 2021
May God continue to protect every woman out dere ???????? pic.twitter.com/GTeRhP7jTd
#NoBraDay any one please slide in my dm with those titties .. its all i ask for today ???? pic.twitter.com/CvFXLc0CWl— Mourice ???? (@boy_emotionz) October 13, 2021
Today being celebrated as the #NoBraDay is for cancer awareness. Don't abuse the health awareness campaign to literally begin sharing and posting explicit pictures. pic.twitter.com/0YQuvICJls— finest tweep???? (@finesttweep) October 13, 2021
This is the kind of breast I want to see today not those rigid one as we celebrate ???? #NoBraDay pic.twitter.com/hl7DlZD5Ab— ???????? Ę R L S Ć H Ø L Ä Ř ???????? (@ERLSCHOLAR) October 13, 2021
Y'all pretending like as if you don't know that today is #NoBraDay ???????? pic.twitter.com/91MvDUgcxi— Ronald_0fficial???????????? (@KuulaRonald) October 13, 2021
Say Yes To Masks— Umar Onion (@umargoola) October 13, 2021
No To Bras
Free The Titty
Protect The City#NoBraDay pic.twitter.com/CQ3VyTKF4v
Free those twins#NoBraDay pic.twitter.com/HtYc0oOY0k— BREAST BOARD CHAIRMAN (@NUFUO_mu_IGP) October 13, 2021
she said #NoBraDay pic.twitter.com/TgGugWsC6N— tubs•???????? (@teletubby__) October 13, 2021
Because it’s No Bra day ????❤️— yole ♛ ????❤️ (@distractedu) October 13, 2021
#NoBraDay pic.twitter.com/RlvN8btVBv
Just bought my bundle for #NoBraDay pic.twitter.com/aj4uI8itWb— BREAST BOARD CHAIRMAN (@NUFUO_mu_IGP) October 12, 2021
If its not like @Etwepaa boobs I beg let's remain inside wai pls???????????????? pic.twitter.com/6IC5wybYaI— KWAHU #NoBraDay (@_slime_ii) October 13, 2021
Happy international no bra day???????? Good Morning ????#NoBraDay pic.twitter.com/LjUkixE4ez— Rich wife???????? (@triciatyc1) October 13, 2021
Those ladies with big breast and sanso get sense, May God open heaven doors and also allow satan to come to heaven..♥️ #NoBraDay pic.twitter.com/LFeVC5DSaj— Geovanni photography???? (@Geovanni_caleb) October 13, 2021
#NoBraDay free boobs???? pic.twitter.com/YrrSJ4zS5Z— Fresh Melanin???? (@fresh_melaninn) October 13, 2021
- Pink October series: Ghana's statistics on breast cancer
- How to treat the breast to prevent breast cancer
- More children are dying from rabies annually - Dr Suu-ire
- Here’s what they don’t tell you about breast cancer screening
- You can never reach orgasm if you don’t respect your man – Women advised
- Read all related articles