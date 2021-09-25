Noble Nketiah explains his absence from the music scene

Gospel Musician, Noble Nketiah

Veteran Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Noble Nketiah has shared reasons as to why he has been off the music scene for years now.

He explained that he has not stopped producing music and is still into writing and producing music although we haven’t heard nor seen anything from him in the past years.



Explaining to Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Showbiz Xtra his main reason for taking a break he said, “Personally all the songs I produce are about me, my personal experiences and everything I can relate to so it comes instantly and it drops right inside my spirit”.



Noble noted that with most of his songs, he does not sit to write them like other gospel artistes do.

“It comes straight from God. For instance I could find myself in a certain situation and words will just start pouring into my spirit and I’ll end up putting these words together as a song and it ends up blessing others”.



He however added that, although he can still write and sing his own songs he would rather wait on God to give him the inspiration and words to bless and impact people around him than put his own words together in a song to make money.