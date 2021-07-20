Nobody owns Tehillah experience, it’s mine – Ohemaa Mercy boldly states

Ohemaa Mercy’s Ministries & Outreach, on Tuesday, July 13, launched the 2021 edition of the award-winning gospel musician’s Tehillah Experience concert at the Airport West Hotel in Accra.

Ahead of the worship and praise event slated for August 8, from 4pm at the Calvary Temple of the ICGC off the Spintex Road in Accra, Ohemaa Mercy has clarified reports that suggest that she is not the owner of the concert.



Clarifying the reports, Ohemaa Mercy said that she is the one and only owner and CEO of Tehilah Experience adding that the desire to start it back in 2013 was after she got the direction from God while she was on a flight to California.



This year’s edition of Tehilah Experience which is themed, “Beyond The Veil,” will feature award-winning and anointing performances from Ohemaa Mercy, Ceccy Twum, Francis Amo, Obaapa Christy, Uncle Ato, MOG Music, and a host of others.

Watch Ohemaa Mercy speak below:



