Nobody really believed in me like you - Jay Bhad mourns Virgil Abloh

Jay Bhad inspired by late Virgil Abloh



Jay Bhad, a member of the music group, Asakaa, is still in disbelief over the demise of Ghanaian-American fashion icon, Virgil Abloh.



Virgil on Sunday, November 28 was reported dead after privately battling with an aggressive form of cancer for two years. Until his death, he was the Creative Director of Menswear for Louis Vuitton, key players in the global fashion industry have described his death as a monumental loss.



Virgil Abloh died at age 41.



Jay Bhad detailing his encounter with Mr Abloh mentioned that he will forever be indebted to the fashion designer as he was among the few who supported him at the onset of his musical career, the Kumerican brand.

"Nobody really believed in me like Virgil, no one ever showed me love like u did daddy am in pains now but am glad u showed me how to fight Virgil,u taught me how to be a man. I promise to keep ur legacy alive generation after generation I will continue to make u proud," his tweet read.



In a separate tweet sighted by GhanaWeb he wrote: "Virgil u gone but not forgotten, remember I told you feeling no y3 deep o dabro de3 way3 ama me no de3 mani asowe are forever grateful for what u did for me and the culture (Asakaa)#Asakaa is worldwide bcos of the motivation and advice u ga us, Berma b3y3 bi ..RIP VIRGIL."



According to the 'Y3 Y do' hitmaker, the bond he shared with Virgil was worth more than gold. He was his biggest inspiration. The late fashion designer did not only motivate the young singer but he was also known for sending Jay packages from abroad, clothes and sneakers.



The late founder of Off-White supported other artistes including Amerado, Kofi Jamar and Reggie of Asakaa fame.



"Everybody is tagging me rn bcos I lost someone I don’t have to lose rn Ma mentor, my father, my plug, my blogger, my inspiration my everything. The man who told me there is no limit in success. My lifetime changer why so soon Virgil ma heart is broken RIP VIRGIL," a devasted Jay Bhad disclosed.



The late Abloh was born on September 30, 1980, in Rockford, Illinois, to Ghanaian immigrant parents, Nee Abloh and Eunice Abloh. His mother was a seamstress and his father managed a paint company.

He was survived by a wife, wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh.



His death has been a massive shock to the world as his 2-year cancer diagnosis was not made public.







