Nobody should tamper with Castro’s estate yet – Lawyer cautions

Theophilus Tagoe popularly known as 'Castro under fire' has been missing since 2014

• According to the lawyer, those who are likely to benefit directly from Castro’s estate should go to court and seek an order.

• Mr. Wayoe Ghanamannti said family members who are in current possession of Castro’s properties should stop using them



• He has advised the family to give up the impression that the musician is still alive



A private legal practitioner has disclosed that until Castro’s family take full legal steps to administer his estate, individuals in current acquisition of his properties are regarded as intruders.



Mr. Wayoe Ghanamannti said the family may be found guilty of intermeddling in his estate if they fail to go through the appropriate channels.



“Anybody who is living in Castro’s house today, as a brother or sister or mother or wife, they are just living there by grace and by mercy. They don’t have legal rights. So until they take steps to administer his estate. One day, they will be found guilty of intermeddling in his estate,” he stated in an interview with TV3 monitored by GhanaWeb.

“How can you be there, and you don’t have the legal rights to interact or deal with his estate? The fact that they are dealing with his estate today, driving his car and sleeping in his house and all that, they must be minded that it is not lawful.



They can only have the legal right if they have gone to court to get letters of probate to administer his estate. Because if there is anybody who has to benefit from Castro’s estate … And like you said, Castro is a musician. His music as we are talking about now is making money on YouTube. And just like all great musicians, Micheal Jackson, Bob Marley, they are dead and gone, but their music is still making returns. So Castro’s estate is very important. And it is his family members who will benefit from the administration of this estate,” he added.



Emphasizing the refusal of Castro’s family to declare their son dead, the legal practitioner indicated that the State can go ahead with the motion without their consent.



He also gave some reasons that the State must present to the court which could work in their favor.



These reasons according to him, will in turn order the Registrar of Birth and Death to issue a certificate of death to close the chapter.

He said the reasons should be based on; their inability to find him, his corpse, or even skeletons.



The lawyer also stressed that witnesses such as Asamoah Gyan and other friends who last saw him should be made to testify of his absence since their last moments together.



