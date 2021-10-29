Nobody should tell me to stop my bleaching talent - Bukom Banku jabs

According to the former WBO Africa Cruiserweight Champion, the process of lightening his skin is also his character.

His comment comes after being in the news for some time for bleaching his skin.



He made the disclosure on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Thursday, October 28, 2021



Skin bleaching has been linked to increasing the risks of cancer and many consumers have been warned to steer clear of skin lightening creams.



However, Braimah Kamoko, aka Bukom Banku said he is not the first person to bleach.



“Bleaching is my character from the beginning because Michael Jackson bleached himself, Ofori Amponsah bleached himself. Nobody should tell me that I should stop bleaching”, he said.

The Accra-based musician and boxer added that people can only change themselves and not others.



“Nobody can change somebody. If you want to change, you change for yourself.”



Watch video here:



