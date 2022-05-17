0
Nollywood actor, Leo Mezie is dead

Image 39 696x644 1 610x400.png The late Leo Mezie

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Nollywood actor, Leonard Chimezie Onyemachi, popularly known as Leo Mezie, has been reported dead.

Leo is said to have passed on from complications of a kidney surgery he underwent last week.

He had been battling kidney failure for four years prior to his demise.

Lee reportedly passed on on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in an Abuja-based hospital.

Nollywood actress, Chioma Toplis, confirmed his death via a post on Instagram Monday.

News of Leo’s illness became public knowledge when an appeal for fund post was made on his behalf.




