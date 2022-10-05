Nollywood actress Joke Silva's political stance receives ridicule

Nollywood actress, Joke Silva

Veteran Nigerian actress, Joke Silva, was spotted campaigning for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress on Monday, October 3.

It was revealed that the actress is the head of the council’s committee for the creative and entertainment industry and a member of the women’s wing of Tinubu’s presidential campaign.



On her Instagram account, Joke Silva shared a video of herself together with the Lagos State First Lady and other party supporters dancing and waving brooms which is the party’s emblem.



Mixed reactions have been shared on social media over the Nollywood actress’s move. Many people believe it was improper for her to reveal her political affiliation.



Others claim she has every right to do what she pleases and that by doing so, she has opened the door for other famous celebrities to publicly declare their support for a political party.



Below are some Twitter reactions:

Briz_kul: “After 2023 general election I will know the people to call elder and also to respect in Nigeria. Zack Orji and Joke Silva, already missing in the list.”



NGRSTUDENTS4OBI: “In all honesty, I don't blame joke Silva for her endorsement of Tinubu, they are all after there. The people I will blame are the poor and sufferings fans of her if you let a well-fed and comfortable person decide for you who to be your leader. You have failed as an adult”



SusanHenshaw50: “Cannot believe Obidients are crying like babies all over Twitter about Joke Silva. Hypocrites with zero internal monologue not to mention conviction. They present Peter Obi as a Messiah and expect self respecting people to fall in line? Gotta be kidding me. Cry a damn river.”



OnlineGuru_: “Real life is different from Nollywood If Nigeria Election were to hold in Nollywood patience ozokwor would play the evil woman supporting BAT while Joke Silva will be the Angel supporting Obi But in Reality we now know who the Evil one is”



yunglord10: “She’s a legend and we respect her but ain’t nobody voting someone cause joke silva said so. The streets dont fw her like that.”

AngelPhilo: “Joke Silva supporting BAT is not a big deal. Grandma has no children in the university. She has no business with pampers anymore. Granny has lived her life. Besides when she is hungry just a phone call her account will smile. No be so for me and you oooo.”



amuta_ann: “I’m really happy Joke Silva closed her comments and other Tinubu supporters are in the closet and afraid to publicly support him/APC. This means we’re getting somewhere. There is shame in supporting greed, wickedness and failure, and I’m happy they recognize this.”



UnlimitedEniola: “Joke Silva has pitched her tenth with Bola Ahmed Tinubu. At 61, she has nothing to lose. All she wants is retirement benefits and Nollywood can’t give her that. Mama is old and she may not be looking forward to achieving anything spectacular. It is what it is.”



Letter_to_Jack: “Vote na PER HEAD. Joke Silva has said many times how Sanwo-Olu (Tinubu’s boy) has come to her aid in her most difficult moments in life. The last was when they destroyed her stuff during EndSARS. Were you expecting her to turn on him/them when it’s time to repay? Be realistic.”



MLS_ODG: “Dear Joke Silva, history and posterity wouldn't forget the position you took. You have children, they as well would have children. May the good Lord reward everyone according to their works, unto the third and fourth generations...”

TtifeB: “As you're cursing Joke Silva over her choice to support Tinubu, remember your mothers who collected 2 liters of kerosene to vote in your various states coz if they've been voting right since 1999,majority of your people won't be in Lagos traffic selling wipers,gala & bottle water”



DeeOneAyekooto: “I commend the Veteran Actress Joke Silva for ignoring the IPOB Actors whose business is to bully everyone into surrendering to their HeroBeer Maestro.”



Tendrack: “Just unfollowed you. 1. For supporting the unrepentant plagiarist Kiki. And 2. For saying Joke Silva has the moral right to vote for a support a very sick Tinubu. A decision that will impact negatively on my life and that of my family. You are a threat to me.”