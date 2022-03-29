2
Nominated Artistes who failed to attend 3 Music Awards are uncultured – Abeiku Santana

Tue, 29 Mar 2022

Radio personality Abeiku Santana has described artistes who refused to show up for 3 Music Awards as uncultured individuals.

There were complaints that several artistes who were nominated on the night for the award show did not show up.

Some users of various social media platforms complained bitterly about their absence especially because their presence would have given the event more light and weight.

Commenting on their absence, Abeiku Santana asserted that the 3 Music Awards was better organized than even the Oscars.

He is of the belief that such uncultured artistes will be begging in the future for tickets to the event but will not get them.

“I can tell you that 3 Music Awards was far better than Oscars. If you are an artiste and you were nominated and you were duly informed or notified that you have been nominated… You see let’s give respect because a time will come you’ll beg and chase for 3 Music Awards tickets whether you are an A artiste or B artiste. Any artiste that you were nominated and you were duly informed and you refused to honour the invitation shame on you. You are so uncultured,” he said.

The 3 Music Awards took place in Accra on Saturday.

The event saw performances from Black Sherrif, Joe Mettle and other musicians in Ghana.

In the end, Kidi was adjudged the Artiste of the Year at this year’s event.

