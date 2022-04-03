Nomination for 2022 edition of the Ghana Tertiary Excellence Awards opened

File Photo of some students

Glint Africa has opened nominations for the 2nd edition of the Biggest Tertiary Excellence Awards(GTEA), on Friday, April 1, 2022, at exactly noon to 25th April 2022

The GTEA is powered and initiated by the GLINT AFRICA group of companies last year 2021, the scheme strives to recognize, support, empower, and honor hardworking tertiary students and groups thereby front lining development among Ghanaian youths to make meaningful impacts on Ghana’s economic growth.



This year’s edition is themed “Inspiring Excellence In Tertiary Students”.



The various categories have been motherly grouped into areas of health, entertainment, sanitation, sports, information technology, education, agriculture, and fashion, which the various categories fall under each of them respectively.



CATEGORIES



MEDIA



* Male Radio Personality



* Female Radio Personality



* Male Tv Personality



* Female Tv Personality



* Best Student Tv Show

* Best Student In Sports



ENTERTAINMENT



* Best Student Comedian



* Best Student Mc



* Best Student Dj



* Event Of The Year



* Event Company Of The Year



FASHION



* Best Student Fashion Designer



* Best Male Model Of The Year

* Best Female Model



* Best Modeling Agency



* Best Student Hairstylist



* Best Student Makeup Artist



MUSIC



* Best Emerging Musician



* Student Artist Of The Year



* Discovery Artist Of The Year



* Best Student In Sound Engineering



FILM & ART

* Best Student Actor / Actress



* Best Student Film Producer



* Best Student Spoken Word Artiste



* Best Student Video Director / Editor / Animator



ACADEMICS



* Best Student In Academics



* Best Student In Health Science



* Best Law Student



* Best Foreign Student



* Best Student In Engineering

* Best Student In Software Development



* Best Student In Agriculture



BUSINESS



* Best Student Graphic Designer / Painter



* Best Student Entrepreneur



* Best Student Photographer



* Best Student Foundation



* Best Student Blogger / Author



Meriting individual students and groups will be awarded for their enormous work, and winners will be supported and empowered to continue their phenomenal contributions to Ghana’s socio-economic development.



Overall winners will go home with items like laptops, mobile phones, plaques, Citations, and fully-funded scholarships.