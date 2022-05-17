Nominations opened for 2022 Koforidua Music Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Koforidua Music Awards

Source: Koma Ghana

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Koforidua Music Awards to celebrate and honour the achievements of our homegrown musicians across Koforidua and the Eastern Region of Ghana over the last year.

The Koforidua Music Awards (KOMA) is an award scheme organised to honour musicians from the Eastern Region's capital Koforidua, who are putting much effort and hard work into the creative industry by Lenze Media and The Tune Factory.



The scheme Koforidua Music Awards (KOMA) will be organised annually with support from River God Music, Venus Radio 98.6 Mhz, Eastern MUSIGA, and brand stakeholders.



The awards scheme basically focuses on Koforidua artistes as a way to uplift Eastern music. The awards night every year features artistes from Koforidua and parts of the Eastern Region.



The maiden edition of the Koforidua Music Awards (KOMA) will take place on August 2022



From today the general public, Stakeholders, Artistes Managers, Sound Engineers, Producers, and Artists from Koforidua the Eastern Regional capital can now file nominations for their favourite artistes in the creative industry.

AWARDS CATEGORIES INCLUDE:



● ARTIST OF THE YEAR



● BEST SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR



● BEST SONG PRODUCER OF THE YEAR



● BEST SONG OF THE YEAR

● BEST GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR



● BEST REGGAE / DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR



● BEST HIP HOP / RAP SONG OF THE YEAR



● BEST AFRO POP SONG OF THE YEAR



● BEST HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

● INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR



The Awards are open to artistes from Koforidua. Artistes who have had recordings commercially released between 1st January 2021 and 31st December 2021 (12 months).



Nominations stay open until 11:59pm on 25th June 2022.



In August, Koforidua Music Awards Scheme's 22 trophies will be presented at the ceremony.



