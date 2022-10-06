Nominees of the 2022 Ghana DJ Awards to be unveiled on Saturday

Official artwork for the project

Source: Ghana DJ Awards

Merqury Republic, organizers of the annual Ghana DJ Awards, has announced that nominees for the 10th edition of the ceremony will be unveiled on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

According to organisers, they received 5,067 entries from the public this year.



The Ghana DJ Awards celebrates DJs and other music artistes who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art. The theme for this year is ‘The Greatest’.



Regarded as Africa’s biggest DJ event, Ghana DJ Awards nominees will be declared across 27 categories, from DJ of the Year, Discovery of the Year, Highlife DJ of the Year and DJ & other artist collaboration of the year.

Last year’s event which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre, saw DJ Vyrusky win the ultimate DJ of the year award.



Voting for this year’s awards will commence on October 10.