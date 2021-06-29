‘None of us is safe’ - Gifty Anti reacts to death of social activist Kaaka

TV personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti

Media personality and host of the StandPoint show, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has reacted to the death of social activist and #FixTheCountry campaigner, Ibrahim Kaaka Anyass.

Pondering over circumstances leading to his death, Gifty Anti wondered why some Ghanaians have become “too intolerant” to the extent of killing someone who is fighting for his right and that of others.



In a post on her Facebook page, she described the incident as "bad and scary" and therefore called for an immediate investigation into the matter to bring the perpetrators to book.



“This is bad and scary!!,” she posted, adding “This must be investigated as fast as possible and the perpetrators punished.”



According to Gifty Anti, the occurrences surrounding the death of Kaaka speak ill of the Ghana Police Service, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government and the country as a whole.



She wrote: “1. This does not look good on the Ghana Police Service (and I am a police daughter, so the image of the police matters to me)....

“2. It does not look good on government, the state and the country (and I am a proud Ghanaian and will always be irrespective of who is in power)....



“3. And it is scary for all of us, especially those of us who believe in, champion and fight for one cause or another (which most of the time makes some people uncomfortable).”



She added, “We have become too intolerant!!! We easily get angry and violent over things that in the long run, will benefit all of us!!! Our anger is no more for ‘righteous causes’ but for selfish gains!!!”



Anyass who was widely known on social media as Macho Kaaka died Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi where he was receiving treatment for sustaining life-threatening injuries from a mob that attacked him in the wee hours of Friday, June 25, at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



Read Gifty Anti's full post below:

I don’t know Kaaka!!



I never heard of him until last night when I saw Barker H Vogues and Bashiratu Kamal-Muslim’s posts on his death, then I went asking questions!!



Yes, some of us suffered threats, insults, ridicule etc and still do sometimes for what we stand for.....but to kill someone?



Indeed, None of us is safe, if one of us is not safe!!!



May Kaaka Rest In Peace and May his death not be in vain!!



