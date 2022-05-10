'Nonsense, total BS' – Arnold slams Criss Waddle for VGMA post

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo is an entertainment journalist

KiDi wins 2022 VGMA Artiste of the Year

Camidoh performs with Mayorkun, King Promise at VGMA



Criss Waddle stings VGMA organisers, Arnold reacts



Entertainment journalist and pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has described as ‘nonsense’ a Criss Waddle’s post which sought to cast a slur on the reputation of the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and its organizer, Charterhouse.



The musician had stated that but for the 3Music Awards, organisers of the Ghana Music Awards would not have woken up from their slumber. His comment was on the back of Camidoh’s performance with Nigerian musician Mayorkun and Ghanaian counterpart King Promise at the 23rd VGMA.



“Tears of joy. Years ago, they would have paid the brother Camidoh a sad amount. Maybe 3000-50000 Ghana cedis and his artwork on stage would have never been 100% as we saw because he or the organisers could have never had a good budget to bring Mayorkun and King Promise on stage with that little money to perform his remix,” Criss Waddle asserted.

Arnold picked holes in the comment as he pointed out to Criss Waddle that many prominent international acts have mounted the VGMA stage way before 3Music’s inception.



“Nonsense, total BS! Tears of which joy? The VGMA could not afford a budget to style Camidoh and put King Promise and Mayorkun on the stage some years ago? Ah!



“Do you know the number of high-profile international artistes that have mounted that stage in the last 23years? Charlie, chide them when necessary but put some damn respect on Charterhouse/VGMA’s name,” Arnold fumed with rage in a social media post sighted by GhanaWeb, Tuesday.



The 2022 VGMA has held on May 7 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre. Aside from Camidoh, the event saw performances from Kofi Kinaata, Stonebwoy, Ohemaa Mercy, Obrafour, Tinny, Mr Drew, Akwaboah, Cina Soul and a host of others.



KiDi of Lynx Entertainment was crowned Artiste of the Year.





