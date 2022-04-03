0
Northern Music Industry needs investors - Dracx

DRACX New Dracx

Sun, 3 Apr 2022

Afropop Artiste, Zakaria Hussein, known in showbiz as ‘Dracx’ has lamented the lack of financial support for young music talents based in Northern Ghana, saying it is the reason songs from the area hardly get nationwide attention.

He said despite the talent, artistes are unable to market their music due to financial constraints, thereby limiting how far and wide it can travel.

Dracx, who was discovered at Sagani TV’s Chop Da Mic TV reality show even though Northern Ghana is blessed with uncountable music talents, the unavailability of investors to support the talents has made it difficult for most of the talents to breakthrough the Ghanaian music market.

The ‘Ndey Palli’ hit-maker was speaking on Radio Justice’s weekend entertainment show ‘The Northern Chat Show’ with Mr Ishmael on Saturday.

Dracx believes with investors coming on board, the Northern music industry will grow beyond bounds.

Dracx recently released his latest single ‘Feelings’ which is currently making waves on radio.

