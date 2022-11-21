0
‘Not all fanatics have brains’ – MzGee to critics amidst ‘Stonebwoy-GFA’ rift

Mzgee Camo2.png Mzgee is a popular media personality

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly known as Mzgee, has tackled critics who have chastised her for asking the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to respond to Stonebwoy’s allegations.

Earlier, after the Black Stars squad was named, Stonebwoy tweeted, insinuating that because of “pay to play” some more deserving players were left out of the squad.

“There are players who are supposed to be in the squad who are not here because of #PayToPlay. GFA why?” he earlier shared on Twitter.

This triggered concerns from a section of individuals on social media, particularly some entertainment pundits who have criticized the dancehall artiste for raising such speculations without proof.

MzGee, in a bid to also lambast the dancehall artiste for spewing what she described as disparaging comments called on the GFA to take action.

“When I saw the tweet, my heart skipped because Stonebwoy isn’t a small brand. What he wrote wasn’t only spotted by Ghanaians. People all over the world saw it. Even if these accusations are true, can’t we talk about it at home and not make noise about it? Now you have exposed our GFA to the entire world. FIFA is watching. You have exposed us to a bigger community. There is no proof to what he is saying,” she stated during a discussion on United Showbiz.

MzGee’s statements did not sit well with controversial socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, who hit back at the journalist on Stonebwoy’s behalf.

“Did Stonebwoy lie?? Didn’t we all watch the Anas GFA video.. Madam drink water n keep quiet..Even FIFA self know say GFA is Corrupt!!!” Afia Schwarzenegger wrote on social media.

But in what seems like a reply to Afia Schwarzenegger, the broadcaster has stormed with a post which reads;

“The truth, a bitter pill for us, all? Well, understandable, not all fanatics have brains.E be passion alone dey drive many!”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
