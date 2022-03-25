Not all gospel musicians are called by God - Cecilia Marfo

Cecilia Marfo

Veteran gospel musician, Evangelist Cecilia Marfo has revealed that not all Ghanaian gospel musicians have an anointing from God or are called by the Holy Spirit to do God’s work.

Speaking in a one-on-one interview with blogger, Attractive Mustapha, she confirmed that the same way that people do say not all pastors are from God, it is the same way that not all gospel musicians are called by God.



She explained that some people love music and love to sing but not their passion does not mean it is God-given.



“Some gospel musicians when you ask them to go to town and speak about the gospel they are shy".



She continued that some of the musicians come in and they stop doing music when the going gets tough and those are the people she classifies as people not doing God's work.

The gospel musician who has over 20 albums to her credit said those that have been called by God also make a difference.



She used herself as an example that anywhere she performs, she gets results for Christ and that is the work of a true gospel artiste.



