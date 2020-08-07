Entertainment

Not all your followers are your true fans - McBrown tells her colleagues

Actress Nana Ama Mcbrown

Ghanaian TV host and actress, Nana Ama McBrown has dropped major definitions for ‘followers’ and ‘fans’ and why her fellow celebrities should handle the two with care.

The host of “United Television” show believes not all the people who follow stars on social media are their true fans.



Some, according to her, are secretly following celebrities or public figures because they are afraid to appreciate them.



She dropped this major advice for her fellow celebrities in an Instagram post she shared yesterday.

Nana Ama shared a photo rocking a white skirt and top made of Ankara with the caption: “Don’t you think all your followers are true fans some are secretly following you because they are afraid to appreciate you.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.