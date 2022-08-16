Not easy to stay out of negative news – Adjetey Anang

Award winning actor, Adjetey Anang

Award-winning actor Adjetey Anang has said it’s not easy staying out of negative news.

He told this to Larry Bozzle, host of CTV’s ‘Time with the Stars’ on Tuesday, 16 August, 2022.



Responding to how he’s managed to keep out of negative headlines all these years, Anang reflected, “It’s not easy to do that.”



“I think a combination of factors. That fact that I really cherish this opportunity given me that I can be able to exhibit the talents that I came with. I take that seriously. I don’t take it for granted at all,” he explained.



“For me it’s not just an opportunity to show my talent and gift but [I recognize] I’m in a position [where] I’m inspiring others especially younger generations. It’s like a race, and we’re handing batons over and over. There are people who handed over to me. I’m supposed to hand over to somebody and the quality of what I hand over will determine where our future lies and goes,” he continued.

Having these as daily thoughts, he stated he’s guided to avoid trouble and issues that make negative headlines.



“You have to really put your [all] into it because it’s not easy,” he concluded.



Adjetey Anang is a 2022 Emy Awards nominee, vying for the Actor of the Year honour.