'Not even the State can force us to organise his funeral' – Castro’s father insists

Hiplife musician, Castro Under Fire

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Father of hiplife legend, Theophilus Tagoe who is popularly known in showbiz as ‘Castro Under Fire’, Mr Eshun is denying claims about the death of his son, saying that if that were the case, it would have been declared by the State according to its laws after seven long years of his disappearance at Aqua Safari on June 8, 2014.

Mr Eshun, who has since the incident in 2014 refused to believe that his son is dead, has also failed to provide proof of his son’s whereabouts.



In the latest interview on Takoradi based Skyy Power FM, Castro’s father exclaimed that nothing could make him and the family admit the son is dead, “not even after the state had declared him so as the law demands."



Speaking to Nana Kwesi Koomson on the weekend entertainment show; ‘The OC Showbiz’, he stressed that the family abides by the laws of the state, and would not conduct themselves in a manner that would in any sense be considered as a resistance to the laws governing the jurisdiction.

“We are law-abiding people so the family will not resist the state institution from pronouncing him dead in July as demanded but will they force us to have his funeral or will they kill him when he appears after the pronouncement?” Mr Eshun, the father of Castro quizzed.



Mr Eshun stated that his son is not dead so no law or person can compel him to organize the son’s funeral nor will he be killed should he appear after that pronouncement.



Sounding more composed and refusing to reveal more, Mr Eshun says time has all the answers.