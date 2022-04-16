Not even the dark side of Ghana music industry can erase my legacy – Cwesi Oteng

Cwesi Oteng, Gospel Artiste

A leading gospel artiste and a staunch advocate for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Cwesi Oteng has said that his legacy in the music industry in Ghana cannot be erased.

He insists he made the gospel industry better.



Cwesi Oteng who made this known in a tweet said he is a fighter and that fighters are always victims considering the treatment that has been meted out to him.



His tweet read “The legacy of Cwesi Oteng is written in the palms of Jehovah where no man can erase. Not even the dark side of the Ghanaian music industry can change the story. I made it better for my culture. Still strong and counting more crowns. It’s not just Shatta Wale. Any fighter a victim”.

It’s not clear exactly what triggered this particular tweet from the Gospel Artiste.