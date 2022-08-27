Not even the prayers of the Pope will let the NPP win 2024 – Pastor Love

The founder of Grace Chapel International, Pastor Love Hammond has declared the ruling New Patriotic Party as being bound for the opposition in 2024.

According to the pastor, there is nothing to save the ruling party from defeat in the upcoming election as the opposition National Democratic Congress and its John Dramani Mahama will win the presidency in 2024.



“NDC will come again before NPP gets another chance. Mark it anywhere, the next election will not go in favour of the NPP.



“Even if Pope John Paul prays for the NPP, they will lose in 2024,” he told Oman Channel in an interview.



Pastor Love added that it has been revealed to him that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the ordained next president of the NPP who will return the party to power in 2028.



“Mark it anywhere, if we are talking of the chosen one to help Ghana apart from Bawumia there is nobody else in the NPP for that. It will be worse than this. I am a prophet of God and I dare say this.



The preacher added that the Vice President is bestowed with a vision to turn the fortunes of the country around but has had no opportunity to put his vision to work.



In the NPP what the lord has shown me is that our Vice President, Dr Bawumia has a vision for Ghana but he has not been given the opportunity to implement his vision. Because he is not the main boss. So a lot of things he was supposed to do, he could not.



“That is what God has revealed to me.”



Pastor Love was told that Dr Bawumia’s current position affords him the opportunity to implement his vision in Ghana but he disagreed.



“If there is a boss, how do you say the one who is not the boss is ruling? He is only designated or ordered to do things which are not necessarily his ideas. But I tell you that if he was the leader, you would see things happening differently,” Pastor Love said.



