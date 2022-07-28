0
Menu
Entertainment

Not every Reggae or Dancehall artiste is a wee smoker – Epixode

Epixode Dancehall Ghanaian musician, Epixode

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, known in showbiz circles as Epixode, a musician and record producer, has disclosed that not every Reggae or Dancehall artiste smokes marijuana, popularly called wee.

"Not to say that every reggae or dancehall artiste uses marijuana; that's a misconception because me, for instance, I've never smoked wee before in my life," he said in an interview with Amansan Krakye.

He added in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, "I have never drunk alcohol before, but I have locks, and people tend to mix it up because not everybody who has locks is a Rastafarian though mine is dreadlocks".

According to the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year, there are a lot of people who use marijuana but don't have dreadlocks or are not related to their genre of music.

"There are a countless number of people out there who are not reggae dancehall artiste or not having dreadlocks but use marijuana even more than the reggae dancehall artiste do," he said.

"But then, with time, when we educate ourselves more on these things, our eyes will be opened enough to understand these things better than now," he concluded on Cape Coast's Kastle FM.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Adwoa Safo lands in town – Report
Sri Lanka’s economy collapsed because it was run like a family business - Tsikata
Afia Schwar leaks video of Kofi Adomah throwing out his first wife from their home
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian Embassy provides evidence
Why police officers faced off in public
Amid looming law suit, Anyidoho 'runs' to rename Atta-Mills Institute
Cadman Mills mocks Tsatsu Tsikata