Not every song deserves to be accompanied by a dance challenge on TikTok – Gyakie

Ghanaian Musician, Gyakie

Nowadays, almost every song released by artistes on social media platforms is mostly accompanied by a dance challenge which helps to make the song go viral.

Sharing her opinion about the current trend of using a dance challenge for the promo of songs, Gyakie has stated categorically that not every song needs a dance challenge.



“In my opinion, I don’t think that dance challenge should be for every song, I mean if you want to drop a song and it’s a song we can dance with it and you do dance challenge to it then it pushes the song more,” she remarked.



Talking to Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, the ‘Something’ crooner said TikTok has made dance challenge an avenue for song promo but it’s not necessary for every song.

“Because of the new app which is TikTok I think that it has become a part of us so we ought to accept it but when you want to drop a song it’s not compulsory for you to do a dance challenge,” she said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“However, a dance challenge makes listening to the song so sweet such as going for a party and you see people using the same dance moves when the song is being played that also helps in the promo of that song,” Gyakie explained on the Kastle Drive Show.