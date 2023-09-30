Not showing up at the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest doesn’t mean I’m unconcerned – Adina

Ghanaian singer, Adina Thembi

Ghanaian songstress, Adina Thembi, said the fact that she did not join celebrities for the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest does not mean she is unconcerned.

It could be recalled that some Ghanaians protested to highlight their displeasure with the harsh economic conditions in the country.



Several celebrities participated in the demonstration physically while others resorted to their social media pages to back the movement.



But sharing her reasons for not indulging in any of that, Adina said,

“As for the country, we are all living in it, and not going for the Occupy Julorbi protest doesn’t mean I’m unconcerned about what’s happening,” she remarked during an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



She continued, “I have my personal views and what I think about what is going on but for this particular thing, I would rather keep it to myself. At the right time, if it’s necessary to address it, then I’ll address it, so I’ll plead that you respect my little space on this particular issue.



“Because whatever they are discussing is something that affects all of us as human beings or as Ghanaian citizens so at the appropriate time we’ll talk about it.”