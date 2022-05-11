‘Not true!’ - French Ambassador on taking up Creative Arts ministry’s job

French ambassador responds to Guru’s claims

French Ambassador earns the admiration of Ghanaians



We enabled the French Ambassador’s exploits – Tourism Ministry PRO



French Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Anne Sophie Ave, has debunked claims that she is working harder than the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture.



Earlier after the ‘Accra in Paris’ concert spearheaded by the Ambassador, popular Ghanaian rapper Guru, took to Twitter to call out the Ministry over their failure to prioritize the needs of creatives and, also put their works out to the rest of the world.



“Our France Ambassador is working harder than our Creative and Tourism Ministry. Appreciate her energy,” Guru earlier wrote on social media.

Guru’s statements became topical on social media with many individuals agreeing to his assertion.



But reacting to such claims, H.E Anne Sophie Ave during an exclusive interview with Elsie Lamar on the 2022 VGMA red carpet said her outfit is doing a totally different job.



“That’s not true. They are doing things for everyone and are also in charge of putting the whole of Ghana out there. I only projected Ghana in France. We are doing a different job.”



The French Ambassador added, that what is more important is she has been able to bridge the gap between the French and Ghanaian music industries.



“The most important thing is we have been able to put Ghana on the map. We introduced Ghanaian artistes to French artistes so they can have collaborations. At the end of the day its music. It is a bridge between Ghanaian artistes and French. I was happy that it was done but I was super happy that it was done. I’m sure it must have given some ideas to people who intend to take it up from me.”

Prior to this development, the Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, Constance Adomaa Takyi established that they have enabled the French Ambassador to act freely to support the Creative Arts sector.



Reacting to Guru’s claims in an earlier interview with Andy Dosty, Ms. Adomaa Takyi said;



“It’s unfortunate but certainly not true. Guru is comparing two different things. The Ministry exists with a different mandate and the embassy’s diplomatic missions also exist and has other mandates. If the ambassador is also working in-line to promote the arts, I don’t see anything wrong with that.”



