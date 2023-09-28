Nothing good comes from Krofrom; only cocaine and weed sales – Ernest Opoku

Ernest Opoku Jnr.

Gospel musician Ernest Opoku Jnr. has asserted that Krofrom, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, offers no prospects for positive development, emphasizing that the area is primarily associated with the sale of illegal drugs such as weed and cocaine.

Known for his hit singles ‘Onyame Nim’, ‘Onyame Aguama’, and ‘Onyame Di Hene’, Ernest Opoku, in his interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) aired on September 24, 2023, and monitored by GhanaWeb, stated that “That’s where they sell all the weed and cocaine.”



Ernest Opoku had chronicled the hardships he and his family encountered during his upbringing, which included an eight-year stint in the shoemaking profession. Additionally, he recounted residing under the same roof as Oware Junior, a fellow gospel artist, for an additional eight years, a situation that arose due to his family's exclusion from his father's will, the reasons for which remain undisclosed.



He fondly recollected his encounter with God at Atwea Mountains, a renowned prayer center. During this profound experience, he received a revelation that he would embark on a remarkable journey through song ministration, which ultimately paved the way for his period of cohabitation with Oware Junior.



“I served him for eight years. I used to carry his bag and escort him to events. I washed his things,” said Ernest Opoku.



The recollection prompted Delay to ask if Ernest Opoku had left Krofrom or not, a question that elicited a giggle from the gospel musician.



“I was still at Krofrom,” he said and kept giggling.

“Why did you react in that manner when I mentioned Krofrom?” a puzzled Delay asked.



“There’s nothing better at Krofrom. That’s where they sell weed, cocaine, and stuff. For Krofrom, nothing good comes from there,” he repeated, adding “I used to stay at Krofrom C-Line with Oware Junior.”



Meanwhile, Ernest Opoku, who once dated Tracey Boakye and Gladys Mensah Boaku (NAYAS), has said his love affairs with immature women have cost him his reputation.



According to him, there are all sorts of wrong narratives about him flying around, due to the fact that his ex-girlfriends could not keep their lips sealed after they broke up.



Nayas and Tracey Boakye have both constantly fed the public with their intimate moments with Ernest, as well as issues that sprung from their love affair following years of a prolonged misunderstanding and breakup.



“The women I once dated are immature. If they had not broadcasted all our escapades, nobody would have known anything. Personally, I haven’t made my private life public. They were the ones going about telling the world such stuff. They are so immature. They make these statements, and now people judge you and start to perceive you in a certain light. It was so embarrassing,” he told Delay.





