'Nothing has changed' – Blakk Rasta on being a pastor

Media personality cum Reggae musician, Ahmed Abubakar, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has said that being a pastor will not inhibit him from being the outspoken man he was, prior to his calling.

According to the radio presenter, his new task as an ordained minister of God will not change the manner in which he criticizes issues.



Earlier in October 2022, Blakk Rasta was ordained as a pastor after graduating from the Breakthrough Family Chapel Bible School.



This was captured in a Graphic Showbiz report where pictures of Blakk Rasta clad in a clerical collar made rounds on social media.



But touching on his new path, the outspoken media personality said;

“Nothing will change about my views on topical issues. I always say that I speak to build and not to destroy. Speaking my mind is a way of helping society to develop so I will continue with that,” he told Graphic Showbiz in an interview recently.”



Blakk Rasta added that he never believed in the spiritual realm until his calling.



“In fact, I had no respect for anything spiritual and that is because I have read widely and believed everything has to be physical. Even though I had more than 20 men of God telling me I would join them one day, I still believed if I have to succeed in life, it has to be physical and that is by working hard. I never believed in spiritual things,” he asserted in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



