1
Menu
Entertainment

'Nothing has changed' – Blakk Rasta on being a pastor

Blakk Rasta Studio.png Blakk Rasta is a radio presenter, pundit cum musician

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality cum Reggae musician, Ahmed Abubakar, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has said that being a pastor will not inhibit him from being the outspoken man he was, prior to his calling.

According to the radio presenter, his new task as an ordained minister of God will not change the manner in which he criticizes issues.

Earlier in October 2022, Blakk Rasta was ordained as a pastor after graduating from the Breakthrough Family Chapel Bible School.

This was captured in a Graphic Showbiz report where pictures of Blakk Rasta clad in a clerical collar made rounds on social media.

But touching on his new path, the outspoken media personality said;

“Nothing will change about my views on topical issues. I always say that I speak to build and not to destroy. Speaking my mind is a way of helping society to develop so I will continue with that,” he told Graphic Showbiz in an interview recently.”

Blakk Rasta added that he never believed in the spiritual realm until his calling.

“In fact, I had no respect for anything spiritual and that is because I have read widely and believed everything has to be physical. Even though I had more than 20 men of God telling me I would join them one day, I still believed if I have to succeed in life, it has to be physical and that is by working hard. I never believed in spiritual things,” he asserted in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.

EB/AE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Here’s what Martin Kpebu wants Bagbin to do if he takes over as president
Price of salt and gari increasing every day - Mahama expresses worry
List of 22 players likely to be dropped from Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Otto Addo snubs Abdul-Aziz Yakubu in Black Stars provisional squad
How Gabby compared Somalia's currency to the cedi in 2014
Never been to the UK or sold cocaine before - Jojo Mills-Robertson clarifies
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood