0
Menu
Entertainment

‘Nothing justifies the act of vandalism’ - Mr Macaronni castigates Nigerian fans

Mr Macaroni Nigerian comedian, Mr Macaroni

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Comedian unhappy with violent act in Ghana vs Nigeria match

Ghana qualifies to play in World Cup

Nigerians vandalise Moshood Abiola National Stadium

Nigerian comic skit maker and activist, Debo Adedayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has expressed despondence over the chaos caused by fans of the Super Eagles of Nigeria after Ghana qualified to play in the World Cup.

According to the comedian, Ghana’s win against the Super Eagles is no justification for the vandalism caused by the Nigerian fans on March 29, 2022, which reportedly led to the death of a Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) official.

“Nothing justifies the act of vandalism by fans that happened at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium yesterday.

“And if you think it does, then you are no different from those who abuse power. At the end of the day, we end up hurting ourselves even more,” he tweeted.

On Tuesday, Nigerians who were disgruntled by the 1-1 tie that ruined the Super Eagles World Cup ambitions stormed the field and sparked a riot.

Ghana drew a 1-1 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday evening to eliminate Nigeria from the next FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

After the game, some section of the Nigerian supporters attacked their technical team and later turned on the Ghanaian fans to attack them.

Over 1000 people were reportedly hurt and one CAF member ended up dead.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Chances of SC reversing passage of E-Levy ‘very slim’ – Inusah Fuseini
Our houseboy once flashed his penis before me – Brother Sammy’s wife discloses
Ghanaians attacked after Black Stars World Cup qualification in Abuja
CAF official dies as chaos hit Nigeria-Ghana game
How Arsenal, Ajax, and others reacted to Black Stars' qualification to 2022 World Cup
Ghana Player Ratings: Wollacott, Amartey, Djiku and Partey score high marks
Otto Addo reacts to Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup
2022 World Cup: Here are the five African teams heading to Qatar
How South Africans reacted to Ghana's qualification to 2022 World Cup
You had no excuse to allow approval of E-Levy – Ras Mubarak to Minority
Related Articles: