‘Nothing justifies the act of vandalism’ - Mr Macaronni castigates Nigerian fans

Nigerian comedian, Mr Macaroni

Comedian unhappy with violent act in Ghana vs Nigeria match

Ghana qualifies to play in World Cup



Nigerians vandalise Moshood Abiola National Stadium



Nigerian comic skit maker and activist, Debo Adedayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has expressed despondence over the chaos caused by fans of the Super Eagles of Nigeria after Ghana qualified to play in the World Cup.



According to the comedian, Ghana’s win against the Super Eagles is no justification for the vandalism caused by the Nigerian fans on March 29, 2022, which reportedly led to the death of a Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) official.



“Nothing justifies the act of vandalism by fans that happened at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium yesterday.

“And if you think it does, then you are no different from those who abuse power. At the end of the day, we end up hurting ourselves even more,” he tweeted.



On Tuesday, Nigerians who were disgruntled by the 1-1 tie that ruined the Super Eagles World Cup ambitions stormed the field and sparked a riot.



Ghana drew a 1-1 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday evening to eliminate Nigeria from the next FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.



After the game, some section of the Nigerian supporters attacked their technical team and later turned on the Ghanaian fans to attack them.



Over 1000 people were reportedly hurt and one CAF member ended up dead.