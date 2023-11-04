Nothing wrong with a secular musician writing a gospel song for a gospel artiste – Buddy RoRo

Joyce Blessing and Kuami Eugene in a photo collage

Award-winning music producer, Buddy RoRo has disagreed with those criticizing Joyce Blessing for singing a song written by Kuami Eugene.

“I don’t share the same opinion because once the song is good and you support it with prayer, God will use the song to do what He wants.



“Because God doesn’t look at humans and even some of the pastors confess that in the beginning, they were thieves but now God is using them,” he stated.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye, Buddy RoRo said no one knows the kind of relationship a secular artiste might be having with God.

“It is not so much of an issue that we have to debate about especially we the Christians so we ought to be very careful,” he opined on Property FM observed by MyNewsGh.com



“Even Lord Kenya who was a secular artiste is now a pastor so there are people that you don’t know the kind of relationship they have with God.



“So as for that one I wish we can put a stop to it because it’s not an issue for Kuami Eugene to write a song for Joyce Blessing,” Buddy RoRo added.