Nova Blaq earns 7 nominations at Ghana Music Awards USA 2022

Nova Blaq

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Ghanaian rapper, Nova Blaq gets nominated in a whopping 7 categories of the forthcoming Ghana Music Awards USA 2022 show.

With lots of genius strokes to his name in the year gone - one of our favorites being his winsome verse on E.L’s ‘Frodo Baggins’, Nova Blaq’s striking debut in the industry finally gets the recognition it truly deserves. The ‘Dark Knight’ crooner gets nominated in a whopping 7 categories ahead of the awards show for 3 songs.



The featured categories will see Nova Blaq contest for Collaboration of the Year, US-based Male Vocalist of the Year, and US-based Music Video of the Year for his works on ‘Frodo Baggins’ (feat. E.L), ‘Pressure’ (feat. Medikal) and ‘Dark Knight’ respectively, next to what seems to be the hottest of the bunch - US-based Rapper of the Year (‘Dark Knight’), Us-based Sound Engineer of the Year (‘Dark Knight’), US-based Male Artist of the Year and US-based Most Popular Artist of the Year.



About his new milestone, Nova found it quite honoring, the artist shared with Elite PR: “Honestly, I didn’t expect this much since it’s just my 1st year in the game. But the fact that this follows the 7 nominations I got at my first GMA USA outing really is crazy and makes this very special to me.

"I’m thankful to God, my team and all the ragers that come out to the shows, all those out there bumping and sharing Nova Blaq music. They make all of this possible. I didn’t even expect to be here, so for me, this in itself is a very big win. But I know my ragers love to go all out, so let’s bag up these awards and bring them home!”.



Born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Kumasi, Ghana, Nova Blaq is currently one of the newest yet hottest on the block, flush with lots of clever lines and a flow that puts his name on a high pedestal. There’s a lot to expect from the emerging star and with his debut EP soon to hit stores, fans might have to wait a little longer to get a panoramic view of how a hotshot Nova Blaq really is.



