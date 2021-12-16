Nova Blaq wants Ghanaians to back him

Source: MzGee Ghana

US based Ghanaian Artiste, Nova Blaq, wants Ghanaians to throw their weight behind him despite the fact that he is otherwise located.

Nova Blaq, is currently in the country, after being away for over a decade, to reconnect with his roots and establish stronger ties and collaborations with fellow musicians and the people.



Already he has a song called “Pressure” with Medikal and has featured on EL’s Frodo Baggins.



But to him “the Ghana thing was very important” because this is his home and he dreads the situation where he is gaining a lot of popularity in the US and yet remains relatively unknown to his own people.

