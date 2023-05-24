Now you have to pray your MP dies before govt fixes the roads in your area – Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger said she has unraveled the fastest way of getting the government to fix roads in various constituencies in the country.

According to the comedienne, the quickest way to channel the government’s attention to needy projects in constituencies, particularly dilapidated roads, is only when its Member of Parliament dies.



Her comments are on the back of concerns that the ongoing road projects construction in the Kumawu constituency is meant to buy votes for the party to retain the seat after the MP for the area died.



Earlier, when the concerns heightened, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, said the timing of the ongoing road works in the constituency is a mere coincidence.



He explained the government had already awarded the road contract before the unfortunate death of Philip Basoa, the Member of parliament of the constituency.



But satirically reacting to the development, which has since sparked discussions on social media, Afia Schwarzenegger said:



“Now, the quickest way to ensure that the roads in your constituency is fixed is to pray your MP dies. You have to pray that the God who came for my father should come for your MP. That is the only fastest way the roads in your area will be fixed, that’s the only time both political parties pump money into constituencies.

"That’s not all, you will be gifted with items like cloth, rice and so on. God, I commit the MPs in both my hometown, Adansi Modema and my area, Spintex, into my hands. Kindly do the needful. The roads in these areas are bad so pls do what you have to do,” she asserted.



Meanwhile, the roads minister had assured residents of Kumawu that road projects currently ongoing in the constituency were no fluke and would not stop after the by-election.







Watch the video below:







EB/BB