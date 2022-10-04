Nuggets from Ekow Blankson on the YLeaderboard Series

Ekow Blankson

Veteran Ghanaian actor and corporate personality, Ekow Blankson was reported dead on Monday, September 3, 2022.

Mr. Blankson’s demise has left many media personalities, creative folks and the Ghanaian youth heartbroken.



For YFM, Ekow Blankson is highly cherished and appreciated for his immense impact as an ambassador of the popular Y Leaderboard Series.



Ekow Blankson with a life well lived inspired lots of Ghanaian youth through the brand’s youth-inspiring initiative, the Y Leaderboard Series.



Revisiting Y Leaderboard moments with Mr. Blankson, the ace Ghanaian actor who discovered his talent for acting and other creative activities in class two, disclosed that his best screen time was working with Shirley Frimpong-Manso on ‘CheckMate’.



“At that time I was used to doing things my way. I was used to suggesting moves, suggesting delivery, and changing dialogue when I thought it was right. When I got onto that set, I really got challenged. Here, you could find that the director knew what she was about and I realized that those were better than I suggested,” he shared with Rev Erskine, host of the Y Leaderboard Series.

Having invested so much in his career and eventually being a successful industry player, Ekow took worthy clues from his parenting experience. For him, family comes first before any others.



“At a point in my career, I was beginning to get too passionate about work and now I’ve learnt my lessons that family is very important and should always come first.”



He opined that the best gift any parent can give to their children is education, “When I talk about education, it’s not just about paying the fees, but also following through to make sure you understand who the child is, what they can do and offer advice,” he noted.



This has resonated well with YFM and has seen the brand introduce several educational initiatives like the “Brain Bank” contest.



To the thriving youth and the majority of Ghanaians who looked up to Ekow Blankson growing up, he admonished them to always strive for excellence in their respective fields.

“There’s one thing the youth must know, they think that life is “let me just do anything because nobody is watching. But for everything you do, know you’re being observed. People watch all that goes on and that’s what happened to me”, he said.



Dear Ekow, for the impact you left, for your words of encouragement, and the great memories you blessed us with, you will forever be remembered by the YFM brand and the entire GMABC group.



Rest well, Ekow Blankson!