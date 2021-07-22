Nuna drops remixed version of 'Money Man' featuring Kuami Eugene

Malcolm Nuna (R) and Kuami Eugene

Award-winning Ghanaian singer Malcolm Nuna will tomorrow drop the remixed version of his hit song, ‘Money Man’ featuring the king of highlife Kuami Eugene.

The song which will be released this Friday, July 23 on all the digital music platforms is a party song for his fans and a timeless danceable masterpiece fit for all occasions.



Listening to the lyrics of the song carefully and the kind of message he sends to music fans, one will easily be motivated to sing along.



According to Malcolm Nuna, he has always loved the song and decided to do a remix version to entertain his fans.

He believes that the remixed version of the ‘Money Man’ song will make an impact because the message in the song is very much related to everyday life issues.



With his style of play, Malcolm Nuna has gained the admiration of many music lovers with his good voice, lyrics and stagecraft.



He is indeed one of the rising stars in Ghana yet to make headlines all over the globe.



Some fans of Malcolm Nuna who had the opportunity to listen to the song recently have expressed joy over the release of the remixed song, and are looking forward to more hits from the great lyricist.



Coining his own style of doing hip-hop/afrobeat music, Malcolm Nuna has introduced what he termed “upper-class hip-hop/afrobeat” which required that hip-hop/afrobeat songs should be done with the best of standard.

Malcolm Nuna, who is credited with hit singles such as ‘Staircase’, ‘Here to Stay’ and ‘Make Up Your Mind’ recently released his maiden album titled Hasta La Vista.



Some of the songs on the album include ‘Blind Love’, ‘Odo Yewu’, ‘Touch And Go’, ‘Money Man’, ‘Baba’, ‘Spintex Life’, and ‘Party’, among others.



The 3Music next rated act, still high off the release of his highly acclaimed debut album 'Hasta La Vista', continues to serve fans bangers and Money Man remix is no different.



Signed to Alkians Entertainment World, Malcolm Nuna is tipped as the next big Ghanaian star and he proves his prowess with the new release.