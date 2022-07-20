Nyansapo to stage ‘Moni Heist’ on August 6

Official artwork for the project

Nyansapo Productions, a crew known for thrilling patrons with comic stage plays, is set to stage yet another hilarious play titled ‘Moni Heist’.

The event is expected to come off at the National Theatre on August 6, 2022, with the first show scheduled for 4 pm while the second show is scheduled for 8 pm.



The play is themed around the quest for money.



In search of financial freedom from the hardships that have engulfed the world, a man invites three of his friends to come together to execute an old plan of his criminal father to steal from the Central Bank of the country.

Following a detailed plan and instructions for the robbery, these gentlemen embark on the biggest money heist ever to hit the country, with a second mission to get the government's attention to listen to advice on how to manage the economy. They are, however, to surmount the insatiable desire for beautiful women, and lack of trust, among others.



‘Moni Heist’ is a Nyansapo Productions stage play featuring Clemento Suarez, Jeneral Ntatia, Foster Romanus, Kojo Delong and other prolific actors.



