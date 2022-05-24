OB Amponsah stormed South Africa for comedy shows and it was funny!

OB Amponsah sandwiched by ladies at the event

“Living a dream I don’t want to wake up from. Our future is in our own hands,” shared OB Amponsah who was in South Africa for performances as part of his quest to entertain people with his witty jokes and by extension, become one of the world’s best comedians.

From performing at Off the Grid Comedy Tuesdays to Extreme Comedy Night in Maboneng, the ‘doctor by day, comedian by night’ impressed his audience with rib-cracking content that elicited profound applause from patrons on May 17 and 18, 2022.



The story of the successful execution of his task is captured in images from the events shared on his social media platforms and his fans cannot keep mute over his accomplishment as they have showered him with praises and encouraged him to keep soaring.



“The experience was awesome. I was nervous in the beginning; you know the usual pre-show jitters. But I realized I was representing all Ghanaian standup comedians and couldn’t afford to disappoint my people,” OB Amponsah told GhanaWeb after the show.



He lauded Event Factory boss, Nabil Alhassan, for making it possible for him to perform in South Africa. According to the comedian, he had only jetted off for a vacation in South Africa only for Nabil, known for organizing Easter Comedy in Ghana, to surprise him with two events.



“I didn’t have any comedian connect in SA. I just decided to go there and see what happens. Then I got there, Nabil makes a few checks, next thing I know I have been booked for two shows. The comedians were impressed, the audience were overwhelmed,” said a mesmerized OB Amponsah.



While hailing other comedians that performed on the night and the warm reception from the audience, OB Amponsah hinted at plans to host a show in South Africa.

He mentioned that: “I have had a taste of how comedy is supposed to be done and I’m hungry for more.”



OB Amponsah is one of the topmost comedians in the country. From performing at events he has been billed to organizing his own shows, the showbiz personality has shown his mettle courting admiration from both the young and old.



In December 2021, he organized the ‘Popular But Broke’ comedy special which lived up to its description. Among others, the event historically marked the return of ace comedian Fritz Baffour who told refreshing jokes, paving the way for OB Amponsah to thrill his audience with almost an hour of comedy performance.







